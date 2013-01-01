U.S. flag

Calculate Your Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. View the BMI tables or use the tool below to compute yours.

  • Enter your weight and height using standard or metric measures.
  • Select "Compute BMI" and your BMI will appear below.

 

BMI Categories:
Underweight = <18.5
Normal weight = 18.5–24.9
Overweight = 25–29.9
Obesity = BMI of 30 or greater

What Next? Take Action Towards Better Health:

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Increase Physical Activity

  • Moving more can lower your risk factors for heart disease.

Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet

  • Eating a healthy diet is the key to heart disease prevention.

Know and Control Your Heart Health Numbers

  • Tracking your heart health stats can help you meet your heart health goals.

