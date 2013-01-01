Calculate Your Body Mass Index

|
BMI Categories:
Underweight = <18.5
Normal weight = 18.5–24.9
Overweight = 25–29.9
Obesity = BMI of 30 or greater
What Next? Take Action Towards Better Health:
Maintain a Healthy Weight
Increase Physical Activity
- Moving more can lower your risk factors for heart disease.
Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet
- Eating a healthy diet is the key to heart disease prevention.
Know and Control Your Heart Health Numbers
- Tracking your heart health stats can help you meet your heart health goals.
