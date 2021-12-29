Description of the DASH Eating Plan
The DASH eating plan requires no special foods and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals. This plan recommends:
- Eating vegetables, fruits, and whole grains
- Including fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils
- Limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and tropical oils such as coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils
- Limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets
Based on these recommendations, the following table shows examples of daily and weekly servings that meet DASH eating plan targets for a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.
|
Food Group
|
Daily Servings
|
Grains
|
6–8
|
Meats, poultry, and fish
|
6 or less
|
Vegetables
|
4–5
|
Fruit
|
4–5
|
Low-fat or fat-free dairy products
|
2–3
|
Fats and oils
|
2–3
|
Sodium
|
2,300 mg*
|
|
Weekly Servings
|
Nuts, seeds, dry beans, and peas
|
4–5
|
Sweets
|
5 or less
*1,500 milligrams (mg) lowers blood pressure even further than 2,300 mg sodium daily.
When following the DASH eating plan, it is important to choose foods that are:
- Low in saturated and trans fats
- Rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and protein
- Lower in sodium