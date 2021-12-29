Based on these recommendations, the following table shows examples of daily and weekly servings that meet DASH eating plan targets for a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

Food Group Daily Servings Grains 6–8 Meats, poultry, and fish 6 or less Vegetables 4–5 Fruit 4–5 Low-fat or fat-free dairy products 2–3 Fats and oils 2–3 Sodium 2,300 mg* Weekly Servings Nuts, seeds, dry beans, and peas 4–5 Sweets 5 or less

*1,500 milligrams (mg) sodium lowers blood pressure even further than 2,300 mg sodium daily.

When following the DASH eating plan, it is important to choose foods that are: